Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:30
St Mary of the Angel's RC Church
Batley
SWALLOW PETER On 11th October 2019,
peacefully, at his home
in Cleckheaton,
aged 58 years, Peter,
deeply loved son of
Ann and the late Peter,
a beloved nephew and cousin.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary of the Angel's RC Church, Batley on
Monday 4th November 2019
at 1:30pm,
followed by interment
in Batley Cemetery.
Family and friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the church,
donations in memory of Peter
may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors
for the benefit
of St Mary's Roof Fund.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
