|
|
|
SMITH Peter Clifford
The Legendary DJ
'me dad' On 16th March 2019, at his home,
suddenly but peacefully,
aged 79 years, Peter,
dearly loved husband
of the late Joan,
a very dear and loved dad,
father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
The horse drawn cortege
will process to
Staincliffe Parish Church
on Friday 12th April 2019
for funeral service at 1pm,
followed by a committal at
Wakefield Crematorium
at 2.20pm.
Everyone will be welcome
to attend the church service,
no flowers by request,
donations in Peter's memory
should be placed in the collection
boxes provided for the benefit
of Dewsbury Moor RLFC to
support the Under 10's
and open age teams.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More