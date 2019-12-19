|
NOBLE Peter Peacefully on 14th December 2019, in Pinderfields Hospital, of Birstall, aged 92 years,
Peter a dearly loved husband of Marjorie, loving dad of Graeme & Philip, a dear father-in-law of Linda & Jane and a much loved grandad of Emma, Thomas, Richard & Emily and great-grandad of Leo.
The Funeral Service will be held at St.Peter's Church, Birstall on Thursday 2nd January at 11.30am prior to a private family Committal Service at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Prostate Cancer UK',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Church.
Friends accept this intimation to meet at Church and afterwards at Healds Hall Hotel Liversedge
for refreshments.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019