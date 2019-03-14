|
|
|
NEWSOM Peter On Saturday March 9th ,
peacefully at his home in Batley
aged 76 years.
Peter,
dearly loved husband of Anne,
much loved dad of
Allison and Michael,
dear father-in-law of Daniel
and devoted and adored grandad
of Matthew, Olivia, Alex and Maia.
Funeral service will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
(LS11 0EU)
on Monday, March 25th
at 11.40am
and afterwards at
St. Mary's Social Club &
Parochial Hall
from 12.45pm.
Friends are welcome to attend
either the service, the reception
or both.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu for
Pancreatic Cancer UK
maybe made on leaving the service
or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
