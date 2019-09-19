Lyons Peter Anthony It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of

Peter Anthony Lyons,

beloved Son of the late Martin and Hilda, much loved Husband of Susan, loving Brother of Pauline and David, Brother-in-law of Christine and Paul, Uncle of Martin, Robert, Chris, Phil and Teresa, and all his Great Nephews and Nieces, Peter was respected by all

who knew him.



Reception into St Mary's

RC Church, Batley on

Thursday October 3rd at 6pm, Requiem Mass on

Friday October 4th at 10.30am,

followed by interment in

Batley Cemetery.



Family flowers only please,

but donations in lieu if so desired in aid of the Macmillan Nurses for which a plate will be available.



Many thanks to everyone who attended to Peter during his long illness. Family and friends are welcome at The Batley Irish Nash for refreshments following

the service. Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019