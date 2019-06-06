Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
09:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Peter Leybourne Notice
LEYBOURNE Peter Suddenly after a short illness
at Pinderfields Hospital
on the 29th May 2019
aged 72 years.
Beloved son of the late
Robert and Connie Leybourne,
dear brother of Anne,
uncle to Joanne, Sarah and Stacey, well loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of Peter's life
will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby, on Friday 14th June 2019, 9.30am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium for the benefit of MENCAP and
British Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike,
Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
