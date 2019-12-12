Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
13:15
Dewsbury Crematorium
Peter Kirk Notice
KIRK Peter Alan Passed away peacefully in
his sleep in Kirkwood Hospice on
December 4th, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of Joyce, loving Dad of Peter and Nathan, devoted Grandad to Brad, Gabrielle, Peter Ben, Saskia and Ben and a much loved Father-in-law and Brother.
Peter will be dearly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday December 19th at 1.15.
All welcome.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, would be appreciated for Children with Cancer and Kirkwood Hospice.
A box will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
