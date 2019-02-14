|
|
|
IWANIW Peter Stefan Anna would like to convey her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and
donations for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation and
Cancer Research UK received
following the sad loss of Peter.
Grateful thanks to the staff of
Pinderfields Hospital and
Field Head Court for their care
also to Father Jonathan Hart for
his words of comfort.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More