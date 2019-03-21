|
|
|
Hirst Peter (Born 17th April 1927)
Passed away at the age of 91
on Saturday 23rd February 2019
His loving family would like to celebrate his life with friends and family at Dewsbury Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 11.30am. They kindly request no flowers, however the Dog's Trust or SSAFA (Armed Forces charity) would kindly accept donations in his name, a plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
His daughter Julie McGuire and granddaughter Emma Turner would also like to invite you to toast Peter's life at the Saville Arms,
1 Lee Green, Mirfield, WF14 0AA after the service.
He will be forever loved and
always in our hearts.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
