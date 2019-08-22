Catling Peter

'Nobby' On 10th August 2019, in hospital,

of Thornhill, aged 69 years,

Peter, loving and devoted

husband of Jennifer,

much loved dad of Jason and Lee,

dear father in law of Paula,

much loved by his grandson Jordan and grandaughter Jordan. A beloved brother, brother in law and uncle, Peter has been a great friend to many and a lifelong supporter of Shaw Cross Sharks he will be missed by so many.

Funeral service will be held at

St Michael and All Angels

Parish Church, Thornhill on

Friday 30th August 2019 at 4pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Friends and family please accept this intimation

and meet at the church.



Donations in his memory may be placed on the plate in church or given to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit

of State of Mind Sport. Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019