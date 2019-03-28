|
|
|
BROOK Peter Mrs Ann Brook and family
convey their heartfelt thanks
to the many relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy, flowers,
cards and donations received
following their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Avery Mews for their caring attention,
to Dr Myers and staff of
Brookroyd Surgery for
their assistance and to
Mr M Jones for his visit and
comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More