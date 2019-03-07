Home

George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Peter Brook Notice
BROOK Peter Kedric Former Director of
B.O.M. Engineering Ltd
On 28th February 2019,
whilst in the safe care of
Avery Mews Care Home,
of Mirfield, aged 84 years,
Peter, loving and very much loved husband of Ann, beloved father of Mark, Stephanie and Janet, dear father in law of Lynne, David and Peter, dearly loved grandad of Danny, Jake, Claire and James, a very dear brother, brother in law and uncle, a respected
friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of the staff at Avery Mews Care Home for their kindness and respect shown towards Peter and his family.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
