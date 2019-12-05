Home

Peggy Walker Notice
WALKER Peggy Peacefully, after a short illness on 25th November, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Granville. Loving Mum of Neil and
mother-in-law of Susan.
Proud Grandma of
Robert and Catherine.
Dear cousin of Marlene.
A celebration of Peggy's life
will be held at St Peter's Church, Hartshead on
Tuesday 17th December at
12:00 noon, followed
immediately by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations, in lieu of floral tributes, may be made at the church
to benefit RNLI and
St Peter's Church.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
