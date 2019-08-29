|
|
|
COPE Pauline
1943 - 2019 Peacefully on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, Mirfield and of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury, aged 76, Pauline.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Susan, dear mother-in-law of John, loving grandma and great grandma.
"Pauline will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for Pauline's life will take place on Tuesday 3rd September 2019
at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 10:00 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service
or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019