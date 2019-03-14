Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sangster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Sangster

Notice Condolences

Paul Sangster Notice
Sangster Paul Edward On March 10th 2019.
Suddenly at home following
a short illness, Paul aged 74 years of Mirfield.
Dearly loved Husband of Joan, devoted Dad of Kevan, much loved Grandad of Ben and Luke, dear Brother of Judith and the late Michael, also a much loved Brother in law, Uncle and a very good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday April 1st at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for the British Lung Foundation for which a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices