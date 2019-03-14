|
Sangster Paul Edward On March 10th 2019.
Suddenly at home following
a short illness, Paul aged 74 years of Mirfield.
Dearly loved Husband of Joan, devoted Dad of Kevan, much loved Grandad of Ben and Luke, dear Brother of Judith and the late Michael, also a much loved Brother in law, Uncle and a very good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday April 1st at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for the British Lung Foundation for which a
plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
