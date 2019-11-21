|
|
|
KANE Paul
(Cllr Paul Kane) On 5th November 2019,
with tragic suddenness,
of Dewsbury, aged 62 years,
Paul, dearly loved dad of
Michael and James,
much loved granddad
of Ellice and Aura-Rose,
a dear and loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and great uncle.
Paul will be remembered with
great affection by all his family
and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
the Minster Church of all Saints,
Dewsbury on Saturday
7th December 2019 at 10.30am
followed by private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
on the plates provided in church
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Dewsbury Young Diabetics
and The Take Heart Appeal, LGI.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019