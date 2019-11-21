|
|
|
DIXON Paul Andrew Rachel, Lili, Harry and Jacqueline would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice & Marie Curie received following their
recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Doctors & Staff
of North Road Suite,
Kirkwood Hospice and
Marie Curie Nurses for
their support and care.
Also special thanks to Paul's
cycling family who did a
fitting tribute to him on the day,
David Sowerby & Oliver for
their tributes and to
Rev Hugh Baker for his
comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff
of George Brooke Ltd for
efficient funeral arrangements.
The outstanding show of
attendance and respect was
a great comfort to the family.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019