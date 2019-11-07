|
|
|
DIXON Paul Andrew On 26th October 2019,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Mirfield, aged 53 years,
Paul, much loved and
loving husband of Rachel,
devoted dad of Lili, beloved son
of Harry and Jacqueline,
a very dear son-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Mirfield on
Thursday 14th November 2019
at 2pm, followed by
a private committal.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plates provided or sent to the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice
& Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019