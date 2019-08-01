Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Leeds
CLIFTON Paul Nicholas Nicholas Clifton of Birstall, passed away at Dewsbury District Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 24th July 2019, his 56th birthday. Beloved son of Alan & the late Margaret, a much loved brother of Lyndon and a very dear nephew & cousin. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds, on Thursday 15th August at 11.00am and afterwards at
Birstall Conservative Club.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations to
'Dementia UK' may be placed
in the donation box on
leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019
