Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Barrett Patrick Joseph The family of the late
Patrick Barrett wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolence cards, flowers and donations to the 'British Lung Foundation' received during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Locala Community Matron Cathy Inman for her kindness and care looking after Pat. Thanks also to
Fr David Bulmer for his comforting Mass & Service, to the staff at Birstall Conservative Club for their hospitality and Robert Edmond from Bollands Funeral Directors for his help with all the arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019
