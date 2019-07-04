Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Patrick Barrett Notice
Barrett Patrick Joseph Peacefully after a long illness, on 27th June 2019, in hospital, of Birstall , aged 74 years,
Patrick a beloved husband of the late Frances and a dearly loved dad, grandad & great-grandad.
Patrick will be received into St.Patrick's R C Church Birstall on Wednesday 17th July at 4.00pm, with a Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday 18th July at 10.00am, prior to a Committal Service at Cottingley Crematorium,
Leeds at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to the 'British Lung Foundation',
a donation box will be available on leaving the Service.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel.01924 472178.
R I P
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
