|
|
|
Vinton Patricia (Pat) On November 9th 2019
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Pat aged 80 years of Mirfield, formerly of Lepton.
Dearly loved Wife of Norman, much loved Mum of Gerard
and Michael, Mother in law of
Ann and Janet, loving Gran of
Dominic, Callum and Jake and
very good friend to many.
Reception into St Aidan's RC Church, Mirfield on Tuesday November 26th at 6.00pm, Requiem Mass on Wednesday November 27th at 1.30pm
followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for CAFOD for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please accept
this the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019