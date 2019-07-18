|
SCOTT PATRICIA ANN On 9th July 2019 peacefully at
Field Head Park Nursing Home, Patricia, aged 77 years, formerly of Birstall. A much loved and sadly missed Sister of Maureen and Marie, Sister-In-Law of Ken, Auntie of Francesca and Rick, Arran and Carol, Adrian, Great Auntie of Oscar, Adam, Ashley, Emily and a good dancing friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Patricks RC Church on
Monday 22nd July at 11.00am followed by burial in
St Peters Churchyard, Birstall.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home.
Tel; 01924 492219
Can all friends
please meet at church.
Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019