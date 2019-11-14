|
Richardson Patricia Crowther
(nee Flather) Peacefully passed away on
3rd November at Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.
Daughter of the late John Geoffrey Flather and Joyce Sylvia Flather, former proprietors of the Hare and Hounds Inn, Upper Hopton. Pat, as she was affectionately known, went on to spend most of her married and working life in the Mirfield area. She was dearly loved by late husband Ian Keith, her children Annabel and Christopher, son and daughter-in-law Paul and Penny and granddaughter Abigail.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 11.15am on Friday 22nd November following with a funeral reception for family and friends at the White Lodge, Filey. Donations, if desired, for Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough. Any enquiries should be made to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
01723 362517.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019