Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
MARSHALL née Lister
Patricia
"Pat" On 25th February 2019,
peacefully at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home, of Thornhill Lees, aged 76 years, Pat,
loving wife of the late Alan,
very dear mum of Mark, Paul, Joanne and Robert, respected mother in law of Dawn, Julie, Andy and Joanne, cherished Gran to her 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, also a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 12:30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Pat may be placed in the collection box provided
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Forget Me Not
Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
