|
|
|
EVANS nee Sykes
Patricia Mary On 15th December 2019,
peacefully at Avery Mews Care Home, Heckmondwike,
of Dewsbury, aged 78 years,
Patricia, beloved wife
of the late Tony,
loving mum of Lynn and Paul,
dear mother-in-law of
Dave and Lianne,
much-loved grandma of
Lauren & Kyle and Ben.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th January 2020
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit
of Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019