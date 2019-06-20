|
|
|
Carter Patricia Ann On 11th June 2019 of Gomersal,
Pat aged 74 years.
The beloved wife of Bernard, dearly loved and loving mum of Jane and Denise, a very dear sister and devoted grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 27th June 2019
at 11.15 am.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No Flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Kirkwood Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
