SILL Pat Peacefully at home
in Birstall on
27th October 2019,
Pat aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Michael,
loving mum of Wayne & Shaun, dear sister of Veda, special mum
in law to Karen, cherished sister
in law to Stuart, Chris & Helen,
a loving grandma, great-grandma and great friend to many.
The service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Friday 29th
November at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 11:15am.
Family flowers only but if desired donations may be given in lieu for Cancer Research UK,
also at Pat's request, please dress in what you wish. All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
Tel 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019