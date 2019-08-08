|
|
|
Lockhead Pat 3rd August, peacefully in
hospital following a long illness,
of Shaw Cross, aged 76.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Peter, much loved mum of
Sean, Nick and mother-in-law
of Karen, also a doting
grandma to Zak & Mai.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 3:40 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made at the service to
Cancer Research UK.
For more information
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019