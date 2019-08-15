|
Booth Pat
(nee Lowe) Suddenly in hospital on the
2nd August 2019 aged 78 years.
Pat of Gomersal.
The beloved wife of the late Clifford. Much loved and respected mum of Andrew, David, Adrian, Wendy and the late Anthony, dear mother-in-law to Gill and Richard. A much loved grandma to James, Thomas, Rachel, Polly, Katie, Lily, Sophie and Louis. A dear sister to Mary and also a loved auntie to Nadine and Helen.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 12.30pm. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu will be appreciated for the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019