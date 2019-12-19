|
|
|
Senior nee Roberts
Pamela On 7th December 2019,
in hospital, of Thornhill Lees,
aged 78 years, Pam,
devoted wife of the late Leonard,
loving mum of Sharon and Lesley, very dear mother in law of Martin and Richard, precious nannie of Liam, Robbie, Joel, Aaron and Faye.
Pam will be received into
Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11:30am. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Tuesday 31st December 2019 at
12 noon, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Pam may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Church Funds and HCPT - The Pilgrimage Trust.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019