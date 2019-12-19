Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Senior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Senior

Notice Condolences

Pamela Senior Notice
Senior nee Roberts
Pamela On 7th December 2019,
in hospital, of Thornhill Lees,
aged 78 years, Pam,
devoted wife of the late Leonard,
loving mum of Sharon and Lesley, very dear mother in law of Martin and Richard, precious nannie of Liam, Robbie, Joel, Aaron and Faye.

Pam will be received into
Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11:30am. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Tuesday 31st December 2019 at
12 noon, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 1.15pm.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Pam may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Church Funds and HCPT - The Pilgrimage Trust.

RIP
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -