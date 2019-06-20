Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Robertshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Robertshaw

Notice

Pamela Robertshaw Notice
ROBERTSHAW Pamela Ann David and Adam
would like to thank
family and friends
for the many cards and
fond thoughts of Pamela,
who would greet everyone
with her beautiful smile,
which is sadly missed.
Grateful thanks are extended to:
Father Patrick
and all at St. Aidan's
for a very homely service
with feeling.
Pamela's family from Lancashire
and David's family
who brought their
love and support.
Marie Curie Cancer Care
and Kirkwood Hospice
for their care and support
throughout a difficult time.
Andrew and all at
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for a five ***** rating.
Thank you.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.