ROBERTSHAW Pamela Ann David and Adam
would like to thank
family and friends
for the many cards and
fond thoughts of Pamela,
who would greet everyone
with her beautiful smile,
which is sadly missed.
Grateful thanks are extended to:
Father Patrick
and all at St. Aidan's
for a very homely service
with feeling.
Pamela's family from Lancashire
and David's family
who brought their
love and support.
Marie Curie Cancer Care
and Kirkwood Hospice
for their care and support
throughout a difficult time.
Andrew and all at
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for a five ***** rating.
Thank you.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
