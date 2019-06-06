|
|
|
ROBERTSHAW Pamela Ann
(Nee Duffell) David and Adam
would like to sadly announce
the passing of Pamela on
Saturday, May 25th
at her home in Mirfield,
after a long illness bravely
fought to the last breath,
with her family at her side
aged 75 years.
A devoted and much loved
wife and mother.
Funeral Mass
will be celebrated at
St. Aidan's Catholic Church, Mirfield
on Thursday, June 13th
at 11.00am
thereafter interment in
St. Mary's Churchyard, Mirfield.
Donations in Pamela's memory
will be for
St. Aidan's Catholic Church.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
