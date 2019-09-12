Home

Stead Pamela
(nee Richardson) On September 6 2019, Pamela died peacefully in Ashworth Grange Care Home aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Robert, a much loved mum of Heather,
a dear mother-in-law of Matthew and a loving grandma of Jake, Ruby, Sam and his wife Myriah. Pam will be greatly missed by all her family and friends .
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, Huddersfield on Friday September 20th at 2.00pm Will friends please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations in Pamela's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Society and a collection box will be available for this purpose or alternatively they may be forwarded to Holdsworth's Funeral Care,
99. St. Helena Road, Wibsey, Bradford, BD6 1TB
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019
