Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00
Parkwood Crematorium
Elland
CURRIE Pamela
Nee Mason Peacefully on 5th October 2019, Pam beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Louise and James, mother in law of Jane and a devoted grandma of Rebecca, Rachael and Thomas.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Parkwood Crematorium Elland on Tuesday 22nd October at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in memory of Pam for The Childrens Heart Surgery Fund at LGI can be made after the service.
All enquiries to
Herman Tattersfield and son Heckmondwike 01924 403630.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
