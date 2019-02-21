Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
Westborough Methodist Church
Committal
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Olga Pugh Notice
PUGH (née Purdy)
Olga On 7th February 2019, at Roberttown Nursing Home,
of Dewsbury, aged 90 years, Olga, devoted wife of the late Kenneth, loving and much loved mum of Susan, Janice and Richard,
a very dear mother in law, beloved grandma and great-grandma,
also a loved sister and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Westborough Methodist Church on Friday 15th March 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Olga may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
