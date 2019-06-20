|
|
|
HIRST Norman On 11th June 2019, in hospital and of Thornhill, aged 91 years, Norman, loving husband of Betty for 70 years, much loved dad of David, the late Pat and the late Robert, dear father in law of the late Tony and beloved grandad of Karma, a dear uncle and friend.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019 at 10am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Norman may be placed in the collection box or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
