Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Norman Fisher Notice
FISHER Norman On 11th November 2019,
in hospital, of Earlsheaton,
aged 89 years, Norman,
dearly loved husband of Brenda,
loving dad of Nigel, Lee,
Diane, Sharon, Ian and
the late Neil, a dear father in law of Ruth, Michelle, Mick and June,
a proud and loving grandad
and great-grandad, much loved brother of Edna, also a loved brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at 2pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Norman may be given to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Fox View.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
