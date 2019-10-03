|
Austin Norma On 21st September 2019
of Cleckheaton,
Norma aged 74 years.
The dearly loved mum of Jayne and Edwin, very dear sister of Rowland, a dear mother-in-law
and devoted grandma.
Service will take place at Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton on Monday 7th October 2019
at 11.15am, prior to a
private family interment.
Friends please meet at the Church and wear something bright.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to Diabetes UK.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019