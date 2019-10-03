Home

Norma Austin

Notice Condolences

Norma Austin Notice
Austin Norma On 21st September 2019
of Cleckheaton,
Norma aged 74 years.
The dearly loved mum of Jayne and Edwin, very dear sister of Rowland, a dear mother-in-law
and devoted grandma.
Service will take place at Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton on Monday 7th October 2019
at 11.15am, prior to a
private family interment.
Friends please meet at the Church and wear something bright.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to Diabetes UK.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019
