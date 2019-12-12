|
|
|
Harris Norah Peacefully on 8th December 2019, at Willow House Residential home, Liversedge, aged 99 years.
A much loved wife of the late John, mum of Lesley and Michael, grandma of Allison and Zoe,
also a great grandma to Kyle, Martin and Daniel and a
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at David Butterfield Funeral Directors Private Chapel of Rest, Cleckheaton on
Thursday 19th December
at 1.30pm, would friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only,
however if desired donations in lieu for the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019