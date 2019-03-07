Home

Nigel Helliwell Notice
HELLIWELL Nigel Paul On 15th February 2019, at Pinderfields Hospital and of Cleckheaton, aged 60 years, Nigel, son of the late Jacqueline and Harry, much loved husband of Susan and cherished dad of Natalie, a dear brother of Neil, Sharron and the late Carol, loving nephew, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
St Andrew's Methodist Church, Liversedge, on Monday 11th March 2019 at 2:30pm.
Followed by interment in Cleckheaton New Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at church. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Nigel may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
