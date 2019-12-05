Home

GREEN NIGEL RODNEY On 1st December 2019, of Mirfield, aged 77 years, Rodney,
beloved elder son of the late Harry and Dorothy Green,
brother of Christopher,
brother-in-law of Diana and uncle of Mariana and Christopher.
Funeral service will be held at Ravensthorpe with Hopton United Reformed Church, North Road,
on Friday 13th December 2019
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
The Rotary Club of Mirfield.
Non Nobis, Domine, Sed Nomini Tuo Da Glorium
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
