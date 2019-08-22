Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Clifton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas Clifton

Notice CLIFTON Nicholas The family of the late

Nicholas Clifton would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards and donations for the benefit of Dementia UK received following the sad loss of Nicholas.

Thanks also to staff at Batley Base, Sevacare, Milldale and Castle Hall Care Home for the care they gave to Nicholas over the years.

Our grateful thanks also to all staff for their excellent care of Nicholas on Ward 6 at DDH.

Thank you to Sharon Rushworth for her assistance and her comforting words at the

funeral service.

Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019