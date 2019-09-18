Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Newsome Maud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Newsome Maud

Notice Condolences

Newsome Maud Notice
Newsome Maud
(nee Raistrick) On the 13th September 2019 at Birch Park Care Home, Cleckheaton, aged 87 years and formerly of Highmoor Lane.
The beloved wife of Arnie.
Also a dear sister-in-law
and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 11.15am. Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the Alzheimer's Society for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.