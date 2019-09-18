|
|
|
Newsome Maud
(nee Raistrick) On the 13th September 2019 at Birch Park Care Home, Cleckheaton, aged 87 years and formerly of Highmoor Lane.
The beloved wife of Arnie.
Also a dear sister-in-law
and auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 11.15am. Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the Alzheimer's Society for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Sept. 18, 2019