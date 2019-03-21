|
SHEPHERD Nee Smith
Nellie On 13th March 2019, at Hartshead
Manor Residential Home,
aged 92 years, Nellie,
beloved wife of the late Gordon,
mother of Richard,
Dorothy, Jane and Helen,
loving and proud grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 2nd April 2019
at 1:30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit
of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
