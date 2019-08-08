Home

Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Pinder Nellie On 2nd August 2019 formerly of Hightown, Nellie aged 97 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bob, the dearly loved and loving mum
of John, Susan, Duncan and the late Anne, a dear mother-in-law and dear grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.

A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 20th August 2019
at 10.30 am. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to Kirkwood Hospice.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.

Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
