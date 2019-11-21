|
|
|
Davey Nellie Peacefully at Roberttown Care Home on 12th November 2019 aged 89 years, formerly of Hartshead.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John, loved mum of Julie,
much loved grandma.
A celebration of Nellie's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 10am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the service to benefit Parkinson's UK.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019