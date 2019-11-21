Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Davey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Davey

Notice Condolences

Nellie Davey Notice
Davey Nellie Peacefully at Roberttown Care Home on 12th November 2019 aged 89 years, formerly of Hartshead.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John, loved mum of Julie,
much loved grandma.
A celebration of Nellie's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday
29th November at 10am.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the service to benefit Parkinson's UK.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -