HELLIWELL Nell 16.04.1937
On Friday 17th May aged 82 years, peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 60 years, John.
Nell, a devoted mother to Tracy and late son Darren. Loved mother-in-law to Niesha and Zak. Adored grandmother to Megan, Ellen, Ben, Alex and Kerina. Wonderful great grandmother to Tyler and Bailey-Rae. Her fun and loving ways will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 10.30am. Family and friends please accept the invitation to meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Dementia UK, a donation box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
