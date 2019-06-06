Home

Walsh Natalie Lindsay Amelia, Mary and all of
Natalie's family thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for
the benefit of Candlelighters received following the sudden
sad loss of Natalie.
Thanks also to the local police
and coroner's officers for their prompt attention and to
Fr Eamonn Hegarty
for his thoughtful words,
prayers and Mass.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
