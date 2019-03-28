|
|
|
Wigmore Nee Wood
Nancy On 13th March 2019, at her home in Dewsbury, aged 67 years,
Nancy, loved wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Ryan and Danny, a dear mother in law, precious grandma of Jake, Nicole, Rhys and Oliver, a beloved sister. Sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 11th April 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request donations in Nancy's memory may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More